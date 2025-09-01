Unification Church in Scandal Spotlight: Allegations of Bribery and Influence
The Unification Church in South Korea is embroiled in a criminal investigation over allegations of bribery involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee and politician Kweon Seong-dong. Church leader Han Hak-ja denies directing illegal transactions, while the church condemns actions by a former senior official. Kim and Kweon refute all charges.
The Unification Church of South Korea is at the heart of a widening criminal probe as allegations surface of bribery involving the former First Lady Kim Keon Hee and Kweon Seong-dong, a politician close to ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol.
Church leader Han Hak-ja has issued a denial of directing any illegal political transactions, as the institution faces scrutiny for its ties to corrupt activities. The case has intensified with the indictment of several individuals, including a church official for violating anti-graft laws.
As tension mounts, the justice ministry has moved to arrest Kweon on political fund law violations. Parliament's decision on voting consent could lead to further judicial proceedings. Both Kweon and Kim maintain their innocence amid accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
