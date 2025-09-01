Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Calls Out Nitish Kumar as 'Bhishma Pitamaha of Corruption'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, labeling him as the 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption.' He accused Kumar's government of irregularities and criticized BJP leaders and the Election Commission, claiming they want to end democracy. Yadav spoke at a rally in Patna during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

In a scathing critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav labeled Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption' on Monday, accusing his government of widespread irregularities.

Yadav's remarks came during a rally in Patna, marking the end of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. He also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting they are orchestrating a campaign to undermine democracy in collaboration with the Election Commission.

Criticizing the election process in Bihar, Yadav alleged that the Chief Minister is not in a sound state of mind and predicted that the people would oust his administration in the next assembly elections.

