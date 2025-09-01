Left Menu

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The march highlights alleged electoral misconduct by the BJP. Clashes occurred in Ranchi following derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi, intensifying political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:52 IST
Bihar Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy condemned senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, amid the Mahagathbandhan's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' asserting the public's distrust towards them. Speaking in light of recent derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, Reddy affirmed that Bihar's populace remains wary of Congress's narrative.

Originating in Patna, the 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' led by Gandhi, aims to spotlight allegations of 'vote chori' by the ruling BJP and discrepancies in the voter list managed by the Election Commission of India. Traversing more than 1,300 kilometers and covering 110 assembly constituencies, the campaign is set to culminate in a significant procession in Patna on Monday.

The escalating political tension saw a clash between BJP protesters and police in Ranchi over inflammatory comments allegedly made at a Mahagathbandhan event. An arrest followed after a video circulated online of the accused hurling abuses at PM Modi. Despite the unrest, authorities report the situation is now under control.

