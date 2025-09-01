Unraveling the Dharmasthala Conspiracy: BJP's Political Clash with Congress

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed a gathering at the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, organized by the BJP in Karnataka, to expose what they claim is an ultra-left conspiracy orchestrated by the Congress government. The minister accused the government of defaming Hindu centers and distorting societal beliefs.

The BJP organized the rally to protest and demand an NIA investigation into allegations of conspiracy surrounding the burial of bodies at Dharmasthala. Joshi claimed the event seeks to show Congress's agenda against Hindu society while suggesting their involvement is politically motivated.

A controversy ensued following a claim by C N Chinnaiah, accusing local temple administrators of misconduct. In response, the state's SIT conducted searches and found skeletal remains. Joshi accused Congress of politicizing the issue, stating the BJP's objective is to reveal the truth.

