Debate Dynamics in the Vice Presidential Race: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan

INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy emphasizes the importance of a healthy debate with NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. Highlighting concerns over the Election Commission, Reddy stresses the need for constitutional integrity and a fair election. He seeks broader support from non-INDIA parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
B Sudershan Reddy, Vice Presidential candidate from the INDIA bloc, has expressed his wish for a healthy debate with rival C P Radhakrishnan of the NDA, citing Radhakrishnan's silence. Reddy believes such a debate is crucial for democracy.

Speaking alongside Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he highlighted the pressing challenge of a deficient Election Commission, warning this could endanger democracy. Reddy is seeking support beyond the INDIA bloc, including parties like AAP.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, sees the election as an extension of his dedication to constitutional principles and advocates for a nation respecting linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity, warning against any majoritarian governance.

