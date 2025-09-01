Debate Dynamics in the Vice Presidential Race: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan
INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy emphasizes the importance of a healthy debate with NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. Highlighting concerns over the Election Commission, Reddy stresses the need for constitutional integrity and a fair election. He seeks broader support from non-INDIA parties.
B Sudershan Reddy, Vice Presidential candidate from the INDIA bloc, has expressed his wish for a healthy debate with rival C P Radhakrishnan of the NDA, citing Radhakrishnan's silence. Reddy believes such a debate is crucial for democracy.
Speaking alongside Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he highlighted the pressing challenge of a deficient Election Commission, warning this could endanger democracy. Reddy is seeking support beyond the INDIA bloc, including parties like AAP.
Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, sees the election as an extension of his dedication to constitutional principles and advocates for a nation respecting linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity, warning against any majoritarian governance.
