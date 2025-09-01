Left Menu

BJP Backs All-Party Move to Save Jobs of 'Eligible' Teachers Amid Recruitment Crisis

The BJP supports an all-party resolution to retain 'eligible' teachers in West Bengal, after the Supreme Court annulled the jobs of almost 26,000 school staff due to a tainted recruitment process. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari urges a motion in the Assembly to safeguard these jobs, opposing widespread disqualification.

BJP Backs All-Party Move to Save Jobs of 'Eligible' Teachers Amid Recruitment Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday the party's backing for an all-party resolution aimed at safeguarding the jobs of 'eligible' teachers in West Bengal. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the employment of roughly 26,000 school staff due to alleged recruitment corruption.

Adhikari emphasized the party's readiness to bypass political debates to address the crisis. He advised the BJP's chief whip to seek Assembly time for discussion. Meanwhile, disqualified teachers from a 2016 panel are appealing in court, while those deemed ineligible by the Supreme Court-issued list are contesting its accuracy.

The move signifies growing political pressure over the recruitment issue, with BJP legislators rallying against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Protesters hope this resolution could anchor a rectification of what they consider historical injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

