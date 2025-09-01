BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims Amidst 'Vote Chori' Allegations
The BJP ridiculed Rahul Gandhi's assertion of revealing a 'hydrogen bomb' concerning 'vote chori' allegations, labeling his past claims as ineffectual. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Gandhi for belittling voters and accused him of arrogance. The ongoing electoral review in Bihar revealed dead and duplicate voters.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has come out strongly against Rahul Gandhi's recent 'hydrogen bomb' claim, which allegedly pertains to 'vote chori' accusations. Party officials have dismissed his allegations as ineffective, relating it to Gandhi's previous assertions that did not hold ground.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has critiqued Gandhi for demeaning the voters and exuding arrogance. He emphasized that the Congress leader's rhetoric is insulting to the electorate, urging voters to penalize him for what he considers haughtiness.
In Bihar, the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls uncovered thousands of dead and duplicate voter entries, a point BJP has used to counter opposition claims. Prasad affirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair electoral process, attributing opposition reactions to their own political frustrations.
ALSO READ
Bihar's Electoral Roll Challenge: Over 36,000 Inclusion Requests Amidst Political Contentions
Political Tensions Escalate to Street Clashes in Bihar
Bihar's Election Roll Revision: Disputes, Deadlines, and Delays
Bangladesh Prepares for Pivotal Elections Amid Political Unrest
This is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in recent history of India: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.