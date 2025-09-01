BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims Amidst 'Vote Chori' Allegations

The BJP has come out strongly against Rahul Gandhi's recent 'hydrogen bomb' claim, which allegedly pertains to 'vote chori' accusations. Party officials have dismissed his allegations as ineffective, relating it to Gandhi's previous assertions that did not hold ground.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has critiqued Gandhi for demeaning the voters and exuding arrogance. He emphasized that the Congress leader's rhetoric is insulting to the electorate, urging voters to penalize him for what he considers haughtiness.

In Bihar, the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls uncovered thousands of dead and duplicate voter entries, a point BJP has used to counter opposition claims. Prasad affirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair electoral process, attributing opposition reactions to their own political frustrations.