Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Promise Against Vote Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi, leading the Congress party, claims to have explosive revelations about vote manipulation ('vote chori') that will significantly impact Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Speaking at the end of his 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', he accused the BJP of electoral fraud and promised a 'hydrogen bomb' of evidence.

In a fiery address concluding the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to reveal damning evidence of vote manipulation by the BJP, referring to it as a 'hydrogen bomb'. He claimed that after these revelations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be unable to show his face to the nation.

Gandhi's speech was delivered during the culmination of a 1,300-km march covering 110 assembly constituencies. He reiterated allegations of electoral fraud against BJP, arguing that Mahatma Gandhi's assassins are metaphorically 'murdering' India's Constitution. The event saw participation from various opposition leaders who have joined forces against the ruling party.

Referencing alleged vote manipulation in Karnataka's Mahadevapura, Gandhi called 'vote chori' a threat to democracy, arguing it deprives citizens of their fundamental rights. Asserting the unity of the INDIA bloc, he pledged to safeguard democracy and issued a clarion call to the youth of Bihar to stand against such fraudulent practices.

