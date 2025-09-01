Call for Debate: Sudershan Reddy's Quest for Vice Presidency
Opposition Vice Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, points out the absence of dialogue with his rival, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. Reddy expresses concern over Election Commission's functioning and highlights his candidacy's support across various parties. Telangana leaders urge support from Telugu MPs for Reddy's bid.
- Country:
- India
Opposition Vice Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, criticized his rival, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan, for his lack of visibility and engagement, advocating for a constructive dialogue ahead of the elections. Reddy, supported by prominent figures like Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to promote a healthy debate.
At a press conference, Reddy voiced concerns about India's democratic processes, particularly citing deficiencies within the Election Commission as a looming threat to the country's democracy. He declared that, without correction, the democracy is in jeopardy.
Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized his journey's alignment with constitutional values, reaffirming his support from non-INDIA bloc and Independent political entities. Telengana's Chief Minister called on political leaders to back Reddy, highlighting the necessity of Telugu representation in national politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Gandhi to Ambedkar: The INDIA Bloc's March Through Bihar
'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar begins; top INDIA bloc leaders take part.
This is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in recent history of India: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
We presented 'vote chori' proof before country; Vote chori means theft of rights, democracy and future of people: Rahul Gandhi.
Two BJP leaders with Election Commission's help want to finish democracy in India, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.