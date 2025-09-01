Call for Debate: Sudershan Reddy's Quest for Vice Presidency

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, criticized his rival, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan, for his lack of visibility and engagement, advocating for a constructive dialogue ahead of the elections. Reddy, supported by prominent figures like Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to promote a healthy debate.

At a press conference, Reddy voiced concerns about India's democratic processes, particularly citing deficiencies within the Election Commission as a looming threat to the country's democracy. He declared that, without correction, the democracy is in jeopardy.

Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized his journey's alignment with constitutional values, reaffirming his support from non-INDIA bloc and Independent political entities. Telengana's Chief Minister called on political leaders to back Reddy, highlighting the necessity of Telugu representation in national politics.

