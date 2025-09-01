Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Foreign Policy amid US and China Tensions

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for compromising India's foreign policy under US trade pressure and turning to China, which allegedly poses long-term strategic threats. He highlighted historical conflicts and accused the BJP of isolating India on the global stage, warning of the economic impact of trade with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:31 IST
Foreign Policy
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led government's foreign policy, accusing it of succumbing to US trade pressure and seeking refuge in China. Yadav's comments follow talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recent SCO summit in Tianjin.

Yadav alleges that due to US tariffs and threats of economic sanctions, the Indian government is forced to align with China, despite its historically hostile stance towards India. He claims that this shift has damaged India's foreign policy and led to international isolation.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister warned that this new trade direction could harm domestic industries, as Chinese goods dominate Indian markets. He also expressed concern over China's expansionist policies, suggesting they pose a significant strategic threat to India's sovereignty and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

