Political Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Misusing Army Amid Protests

In a heated response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing the Indian Army to dismantle a protest stage put up by her party, the Trinamool Congress, in Kolkata. The TMC's stage, set up near the Gandhi statue, was reportedly dismantled after its permission tenure expired.

Banerjee, a fervent critic of BJP's governance, alleged that this move was an instance of the BJP's vendetta politics, misusing the Army to further political objectives in Bengal. "This is unethical, undemocratic," Banerjee remarked, highlighting that the Army should have coordinated with local authorities before acting.

The controversy arose as Banerjee and her supporters accused the BJP of undermining state governance while emphasizing their resolve to continue protesting against linguistic discrimination. The TMC's demonstrations aim to address alleged atrocities on Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, signifying an ongoing political battle between state and central powers.

