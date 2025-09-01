Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Misusing Army Amid Protests

Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of misusing the Indian Army to dismantle a protest stage erected by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, citing the BJP's 'vendetta politics.' She asserts that the Army was improperly used without consulting local authorities. Banerjee vowed to continue protesting linguistic discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:32 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Misusing Army Amid Protests
protests
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing the Indian Army to dismantle a protest stage put up by her party, the Trinamool Congress, in Kolkata. The TMC's stage, set up near the Gandhi statue, was reportedly dismantled after its permission tenure expired.

Banerjee, a fervent critic of BJP's governance, alleged that this move was an instance of the BJP's vendetta politics, misusing the Army to further political objectives in Bengal. "This is unethical, undemocratic," Banerjee remarked, highlighting that the Army should have coordinated with local authorities before acting.

The controversy arose as Banerjee and her supporters accused the BJP of undermining state governance while emphasizing their resolve to continue protesting against linguistic discrimination. The TMC's demonstrations aim to address alleged atrocities on Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, signifying an ongoing political battle between state and central powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

 India
2
France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

 Global
3
UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

 Global
4
Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025