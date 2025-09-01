Political Showdown: Naidu's Bold Challenge to YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a fiery challenge to the opposition YSRCP MLAs, urging them to participate in an Assembly debate to discuss whose governance has resulted in development versus devastation.

Speaking at a village meeting in Annamayya district, Naidu labeled the YSRCP as a 'fake party' and asserted that the TDP-led NDA government stands bold enough to substantiate its governance and welfare initiatives. He pointedly criticized YSRCP's ridicule of the government's Super Six schemes and demanded evidence from opposition legislators if welfare programs were allegedly mismanaged.

During the session, Naidu highlighted the state's achievements, particularly the disbursement of Rs 42,000 crore in welfare pensions over the past 15 months, benefiting 63.6 lakh recipients in a single day event. Contrasting with YSRCP's past governance, he implied financial imprudence and promised resolution of district division issues left unresolved by the previous administration.