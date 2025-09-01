Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated a remarkable career milestone on Monday, marking 30 years since he first assumed office. Congratulated by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, state Minister Nara Lokesh, and fellow leaders, Naidu's legacy is one of transformative leadership and developmental strides.

Naidu's tenure, covering four terms from 1995 to 2004 and again in 2014 and 2024, witnessed the evolution of Andhra Pradesh through technology and infrastructure. His innovative governance retooled the economic and urban landscape with projects such as HITEC City and irrigation initiatives in Rayalaseema.

However, the occasion was not without controversy. The YSRCP labeled the day a 'black day,' accusing Naidu of seizing power through manipulation, overshadowing celebrations with political rhetoric and allegations of a coup against TDP founder N T Rama Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)