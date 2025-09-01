Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu marked 30 years as a political leader in Andhra Pradesh, serving as Chief Minister multiple times. Celebratory remarks from dignitaries highlighted his vision and achievements, while opposition voices criticized his ascent to power. His tenure saw technological advancement and significant development projects, with a legacy remembered for innovation and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated a remarkable career milestone on Monday, marking 30 years since he first assumed office. Congratulated by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, state Minister Nara Lokesh, and fellow leaders, Naidu's legacy is one of transformative leadership and developmental strides.
Naidu's tenure, covering four terms from 1995 to 2004 and again in 2014 and 2024, witnessed the evolution of Andhra Pradesh through technology and infrastructure. His innovative governance retooled the economic and urban landscape with projects such as HITEC City and irrigation initiatives in Rayalaseema.
However, the occasion was not without controversy. The YSRCP labeled the day a 'black day,' accusing Naidu of seizing power through manipulation, overshadowing celebrations with political rhetoric and allegations of a coup against TDP founder N T Rama Rao.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Refunds for Cancelled Job Applicants and New Developments in Education and Transport
Fire and Fury Corps: Guardians of Ladakh's Borders and Development
TCA Kalyani: Leading the Charge in India's Financial Governance
Puravankara Secures Major Redevelopment Project in Mumbai
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development