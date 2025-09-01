Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu marked 30 years as a political leader in Andhra Pradesh, serving as Chief Minister multiple times. Celebratory remarks from dignitaries highlighted his vision and achievements, while opposition voices criticized his ascent to power. His tenure saw technological advancement and significant development projects, with a legacy remembered for innovation and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:17 IST
Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated a remarkable career milestone on Monday, marking 30 years since he first assumed office. Congratulated by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, state Minister Nara Lokesh, and fellow leaders, Naidu's legacy is one of transformative leadership and developmental strides.

Naidu's tenure, covering four terms from 1995 to 2004 and again in 2014 and 2024, witnessed the evolution of Andhra Pradesh through technology and infrastructure. His innovative governance retooled the economic and urban landscape with projects such as HITEC City and irrigation initiatives in Rayalaseema.

However, the occasion was not without controversy. The YSRCP labeled the day a 'black day,' accusing Naidu of seizing power through manipulation, overshadowing celebrations with political rhetoric and allegations of a coup against TDP founder N T Rama Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025