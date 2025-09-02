Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Historic Beijing Parade Visit: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels to Beijing for a military parade, marking potential alignment with China and Russia against the U.S. This visit signifies his first multilateral event attendance and could foster trilateral relations with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 04:58 IST
Kim Jong Un's Historic Beijing Parade Visit: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a journey to Beijing, traveling by train to attend a significant military parade, his state media reported. This event marks a rare alignment of Kim with Chinese and Russian leaders, potentially signaling a united front against the United States.

Kim, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins Chinese President Xi Jinping and 26 other world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's end and China's historical resistance against Japanese aggression. Notably, this is the first occasion for Kim, Putin, and Xi to convene at an international event without prior confirmations of a private trilateral summit.

Kim's visit to Beijing represents his inaugural international appearance since 2019 and his fifth visit to China since assuming power. Analysts speculate on the potential implications of renewed ties between North Korea, China, and Russia, particularly considering North Korea's recent alignment with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and aspiration to strengthen diplomatic ties amid ongoing global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Response to U.S. Tariff Hikes

Brazil's Response to U.S. Tariff Hikes

 Global
2
From Guyana's Oil Wealth to Global Tensions: A World News Snapshot

From Guyana's Oil Wealth to Global Tensions: A World News Snapshot

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Bold Moves: Controversies and Decisions

Trump Administration's Bold Moves: Controversies and Decisions

 Global
4
U.S. Open Underdogs Shine, Kim Joins Braves, and Steelers Extend Warren

U.S. Open Underdogs Shine, Kim Joins Braves, and Steelers Extend Warren

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025