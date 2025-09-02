Kim Jong Un's Historic Beijing Parade Visit: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a journey to Beijing, traveling by train to attend a significant military parade, his state media reported. This event marks a rare alignment of Kim with Chinese and Russian leaders, potentially signaling a united front against the United States.

Kim, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins Chinese President Xi Jinping and 26 other world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's end and China's historical resistance against Japanese aggression. Notably, this is the first occasion for Kim, Putin, and Xi to convene at an international event without prior confirmations of a private trilateral summit.

Kim's visit to Beijing represents his inaugural international appearance since 2019 and his fifth visit to China since assuming power. Analysts speculate on the potential implications of renewed ties between North Korea, China, and Russia, particularly considering North Korea's recent alignment with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and aspiration to strengthen diplomatic ties amid ongoing global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)