Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar moved to a private farmhouse in Chhatarpur six weeks after resigning due to health reasons. Accompanied by advocates, Dhankhar awaits a new official residence. Meanwhile, C P Radhakrishnan and B Sudershan Reddy are contenders in the upcoming vice-presidential election on September 9.
- Country:
- India
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar relocated to a private residence in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, on Monday. This move comes six weeks after Dhankhar resigned from his official duties, initially citing health reasons for his departure.
Accompanied by several advocates from the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, Dhankhar left the Vice President's Enclave, where he stayed until Monday evening. His temporary home is a farmhouse owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala.
An election to determine Dhankhar's successor is set for September 9. The candidates for the vice-presidency are NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, marking a crucial election to fill the vacant role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amanda Seyfried's 'The Testament of Ann Lee' Receives Ovation at Venice Film Festival
From Sundance to Helsinki: Highlights of Global Entertainment Buzz
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth
Flooded Foundations: Families Evacuated in Jammu and Kashmir Due to Land Sinking
Allegations of Political Collusion: AAP Accuses Congress of Backing BJP in Delhi Elections