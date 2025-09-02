Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar relocated to a private residence in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, on Monday. This move comes six weeks after Dhankhar resigned from his official duties, initially citing health reasons for his departure.

Accompanied by several advocates from the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, Dhankhar left the Vice President's Enclave, where he stayed until Monday evening. His temporary home is a farmhouse owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

An election to determine Dhankhar's successor is set for September 9. The candidates for the vice-presidency are NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, marking a crucial election to fill the vacant role.

