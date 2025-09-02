Left Menu

Turmoil in Japan's Ruling Party: Moriyama's Resignation and its Implications

Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary general of Japan's ruling party and close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, announced his resignation following the party's defeat in the recent upper house election. Moriyama's exit raises questions about Ishiba's future, as he fends off calls to resign himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:39 IST
Turmoil in Japan's Ruling Party: Moriyama's Resignation and its Implications

Hiroshi Moriyama, the secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a key supporter of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, declared his intent to resign on Tuesday. The decision follows the party's loss in the July 20 upper house election, which saw the ruling coalition lose its majority.

Moriyama emphasized personal accountability for the electoral defeat, suggesting that Ishiba should ultimately decide whether he stays or goes. Despite growing pressure, Ishiba reiterated his lack of immediate plans to resign, indicating he would decide how best to handle the fallout at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Ishiba is reportedly set to propose an economic stimulus package to address inflation, reflecting commitment to his office and signaling resistance to advancing any leadership elections prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

 India
2
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesse...

 India
3
Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

 India
4
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025