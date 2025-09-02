Turmoil in Japan's Ruling Party: Moriyama's Resignation and its Implications
Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary general of Japan's ruling party and close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, announced his resignation following the party's defeat in the recent upper house election. Moriyama's exit raises questions about Ishiba's future, as he fends off calls to resign himself.
Hiroshi Moriyama, the secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a key supporter of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, declared his intent to resign on Tuesday. The decision follows the party's loss in the July 20 upper house election, which saw the ruling coalition lose its majority.
Moriyama emphasized personal accountability for the electoral defeat, suggesting that Ishiba should ultimately decide whether he stays or goes. Despite growing pressure, Ishiba reiterated his lack of immediate plans to resign, indicating he would decide how best to handle the fallout at the appropriate time.
Meanwhile, Ishiba is reportedly set to propose an economic stimulus package to address inflation, reflecting commitment to his office and signaling resistance to advancing any leadership elections prematurely.
