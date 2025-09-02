Left Menu

Fury Over Insults: Bihar Women Stand with PM Modi

Women in Bihar denounce derogatory comments made against PM Modi and his late mother, calling them an attack on all mothers. They pledge to retaliate against RJD and Congress in upcoming elections, highlighting the deep emotional impact these remarks have had on families across the nation.

Bihar women condemn remarks against PM Modi and his late mother. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a virtual gathering addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women from Bihar expressed vehement disapproval of derogatory comments targeting the PM and his late mother made during last week's Voter Adhikar Yatra. Participants described the offense as not merely personal but an attack on mothers nationwide.

Several women vocalized their determination to deliver a decisive electoral response to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. Sita Devi, a local resident, insisted that the abuses were felt by women throughout Bihar. Another attendee noted the remarks had emotionally resonated with families across India.

Prime Minister Modi also criticized RJD and Congress, framing the offensive remarks as an affront to all the country's mothers, sisters, and daughters. He expressed disbelief that such behavior unfolded in the culturally rich state of Bihar, emphasizing the pain shared by the citizens and himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

