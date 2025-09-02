Fury Over Insults: Bihar Women Stand with PM Modi

In a virtual gathering addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women from Bihar expressed vehement disapproval of derogatory comments targeting the PM and his late mother made during last week's Voter Adhikar Yatra. Participants described the offense as not merely personal but an attack on mothers nationwide.

Several women vocalized their determination to deliver a decisive electoral response to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. Sita Devi, a local resident, insisted that the abuses were felt by women throughout Bihar. Another attendee noted the remarks had emotionally resonated with families across India.

Prime Minister Modi also criticized RJD and Congress, framing the offensive remarks as an affront to all the country's mothers, sisters, and daughters. He expressed disbelief that such behavior unfolded in the culturally rich state of Bihar, emphasizing the pain shared by the citizens and himself.

