Thailand's Political Chessboard: Struggles and Strategies of Power

The Pheu Thai party in Thailand is caught between crucial decisions: either push to form the next government or opt for dissolving parliament, which may lead to new elections, according to a senior party official. This development signals deepening political strife as factions compete for power.

Secretary General Sorawong Thienthong of Pheu Thai revealed the party's dilemma of whether to advance its candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, or consider alternatives amid ongoing negotiations. The influential People's Party continues discussions to decide its support, either leaning towards Pheu Thai or the challenger Bhumjaithai, led by Anutin Charnvirakul.

The recent disqualification of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the prime ministerial race, due to an ethics violation, complicates matters further, highlighting a long-standing power struggle in Thailand. The political landscape remains volatile, with legal experts disagreeing on caretaker government powers regarding house dissolution.

