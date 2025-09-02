China's Grand Military Parade: A Display of Diplomatic Power

China is poised to display its expanding diplomatic and military strength during its largest military parade on Wednesday. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression in World War II, will feature modern military hardware, including fighter jets and electronic warfare equipment.

The significance of the parade is amplified by the presence of 26 foreign leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Their participation, alongside other dignitaries, underscores China's influence and sends a strategic message to global powers, notably the United States.

Hosted at Tiananmen Square, the parade will also highlight high-tech armaments and directed-energy weapons, aiming to project China's advanced military capabilities. This event not only commemorates historical victories but also demonstrates China's resolve to uphold its national sovereignty and bolster its international standing.