YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA coalition of executing repressive measures against vernacular media, branding them as both 'authoritarian' and 'undemocratic'.

Senior YSRCP leader, Jupudi Prabhakar, claimed the government was quashing dissent through concocted lawsuits, intimidation strategies, and midnight raids targeting YSRCP leaders. He criticized the lack of attention to public issues.

Highlighting multiple incidents, Prabhakar cited a 'midnight raid' at a media office on August 31 and alleged the unlawful intrusion into a channel editor's lodging. He argued that democratic principles are being compromised, asserting that mounting public discontent will eventually overthrow the ruling government.