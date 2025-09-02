Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Congress Power Struggle in Full Swing

The political intrigue in Karnataka intensifies as Congress MLA H C Balakrishna alleges that senior legislator K N Rajanna is preparing to defect to the BJP. This claim comes after Rajanna was recently dismissed from the ministerial post, sparking accusations of an internal conspiracy.

Refuting these allegations, Rajanna's son, Congress MLC R Rajendra, countered by suggesting that it is Balakrishna who might be contemplating a move to the BJP. He criticized the internal power dynamics within the party and hinted at a strategic ploy by certain Congress leaders.

The controversy underscores a growing rift within the Congress, shedding light on the factionalism and the quest for power amidst impending political realignments. Party insiders suggest that these developments are symptomatic of larger strategic maneuvers with an eye on future elections.