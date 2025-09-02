Left Menu

Zelenskiy Alerts: Russia Strengthens Frontline Assaults

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a new buildup of Russian troops at certain frontline sectors, indicating ongoing hostilities from Russia with continuous strikes on Ukraine. Zelenskiy vowed a response to these actions, emphasizing Russia's refusal to engage in peace talks under President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST
The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has sounded an alert over Russia's increased military presence on certain front-line sectors.

Zelenskiy, in his regular nightly address, emphasized the mounting tension as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin resists peace efforts and continues aggressive operations.

Though specifics remain undisclosed, Zelenskiy vows retaliation against Russia's persistent strikes on Ukrainian targets.

