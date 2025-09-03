Trump Targets Federal Intervention in Chicago and Baltimore

President Donald Trump expressed his intention to involve federal law enforcement in reducing crime rates in Chicago and Baltimore, drawing opposition from local and state leadership in these cities. Despite their resistance, Trump emphasized his responsibility to maintain national safety, pointing to previous deployments in Washington, D.C.

When questioned about the potential deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, Trump stated, "We're going in," while refraining from specifying a timeline. He praised Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for her cooperation but criticized Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his refusal, stating that intervention could proceed regardless of local requests.

President Trump has declared Baltimore part of his obligation to ensure national security. However, local and state officials, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, have resisted federal involvement. The White House reported over 1,650 arrests in Washington following prior federal intervention initiated by Trump.

