In recent statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the necessity for ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the importance of acknowledging 'new territorial realities' and formulating a comprehensive system of security guarantees.

The conflict traces back to February 2022, when Russian troops, following orders from President Vladimir Putin, commenced an invasion after eight years of intermittent conflict. Russia now presides over nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory, a critical factor in peace talks, according to Lavrov's interview with an Indonesian publication.

Lavrov noted the importance of a balanced security framework in Eurasia and reiterated Russia's stance against Ukraine's NATO membership. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment in lack of progress following diplomatic engagements, as Russia and Ukraine remain at an impasse over summit frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)