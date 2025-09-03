Bhumjaithai Party Gains Support Amid Thailand's Political Shift

In a pivotal move, Thailand's biggest parliamentary party announced its backing for the Bhumjaithai party on Wednesday, signaling a potential resolution to the country's political deadlock following the dismissal of the prime minister.

By supporting Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, the opposition People's Party aims to prevent the revival of previously ineffective coalitions. This decision could dramatically alter the balance of power, as the People's Party commands nearly a third of the lower house seats.

The ruling Pheu Thai party, reeling from the court's dismissal of its prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces pressure to solidify its fragile coalition. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's potential return adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding political scenario.

