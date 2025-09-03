Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party Gains Support Amid Thailand's Political Shift

Thailand's political landscape is poised for change as the opposition People's Party supports the Bhumjaithai party, potentially ending political deadlock. This shift challenges the ruling Pheu Thai party after its leader's removal, paving the way for Anutin Charnvirakul's bid for the premiership and averting a return of past coalitions.

Updated: 03-09-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:42 IST
In a pivotal move, Thailand's biggest parliamentary party announced its backing for the Bhumjaithai party on Wednesday, signaling a potential resolution to the country's political deadlock following the dismissal of the prime minister.

By supporting Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, the opposition People's Party aims to prevent the revival of previously ineffective coalitions. This decision could dramatically alter the balance of power, as the People's Party commands nearly a third of the lower house seats.

The ruling Pheu Thai party, reeling from the court's dismissal of its prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces pressure to solidify its fragile coalition. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's potential return adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding political scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

