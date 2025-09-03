Maratha Activist's Hunger Strike Ends, Faces Health Recovery

On Wednesday, doctors reported that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike a day earlier, is facing dehydration and low blood sugar. Jarange is now being treated with intravenous fluids to aid his recovery.

Jarange, who initiated his protest on August 29, ceased his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government agreed to his chief demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for OBC reservation benefits.

The 43-year-old activist concluded his fast by accepting fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Jarange was then moved to a hospital for further medical care and is currently stable but remains on a liquid diet to manage his condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)