Maratha Activist's Hunger Strike Ends, Faces Health Recovery
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after successful negotiations with the Maharashtra government. Following the agreement addressing the Marathas' caste certificates, Jarange was hospitalized with dehydration and low blood sugar but is stable and being treated with IV fluids.
On Wednesday, doctors reported that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike a day earlier, is facing dehydration and low blood sugar. Jarange is now being treated with intravenous fluids to aid his recovery.
Jarange, who initiated his protest on August 29, ceased his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government agreed to his chief demands, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for OBC reservation benefits.
The 43-year-old activist concluded his fast by accepting fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Jarange was then moved to a hospital for further medical care and is currently stable but remains on a liquid diet to manage his condition.
