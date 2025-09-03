Left Menu

A Historic Meeting: Putin and Kim's Beijing Rendezvous

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have held bilateral talks in Beijing, following a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. The meeting highlighted North Korea's military support for Russia, with Kim emphasizing the 'fraternal duty' of aiding Russia.

A Historic Meeting: Putin and Kim's Beijing Rendezvous
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened for bilateral talks in Beijing. The high-profile meeting occurred at the Diaoyutai state guest house, following their attendance at a monumental military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion.

Travelling together to the negotiations, Putin and Kim demonstrated a show of unity heralded by the Kremlin. Speaking before journalists, Putin hailed the courage of North Korean soldiers who assisted Russian troops in countering a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk border region, an assertion consistent with South Korean reports of 15,000 North Korean troops in Russia.

Kim Jong Un, in his opening statement, underscored North Korea's obligation to support Russia, terming it a 'fraternal duty.' Russian state media outlet Tass reported Kim's remarks, which have added a layer of complexity to international discussions surrounding military alliances and regional stability.

