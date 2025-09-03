Left Menu

Kremlin Denies Global Conspiracy with Xi and Kim

The Kremlin dismissed claims of a conspiracy between Russia, China, and North Korea against the U.S., suggesting President Trump's critiques were ironic. This follows Trump's remarks about a possible collaboration between Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un, which Moscow denies despite the leaders' recent high-profile engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin firmly rejected allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is conspiring with China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States. This response comes after former President Donald Trump's critical comments about the leaders on Truth Social.

Trump expressed his disappointment over Putin and hinted at a possible conspiracy between these global leaders against America. However, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggested Trump's remarks might have been made in irony, dismissing the notion of any such plot.

Ushakov asserted that neither Putin, Xi, nor Kim have entertained the idea of conspiring against the U.S., emphasizing the important role of the American administration under Trump in the international arena. As China showcased its military power, Trump remained confident in the superior strength of the U.S. military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

