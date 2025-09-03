On Wednesday, the Kremlin firmly rejected allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is conspiring with China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States. This response comes after former President Donald Trump's critical comments about the leaders on Truth Social.

Trump expressed his disappointment over Putin and hinted at a possible conspiracy between these global leaders against America. However, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggested Trump's remarks might have been made in irony, dismissing the notion of any such plot.

Ushakov asserted that neither Putin, Xi, nor Kim have entertained the idea of conspiring against the U.S., emphasizing the important role of the American administration under Trump in the international arena. As China showcased its military power, Trump remained confident in the superior strength of the U.S. military.

