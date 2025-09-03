Left Menu

Maratha Quota Victory: Activist Manoj Jarange's Quest for Inclusion

Activist Manoj Jarange declared victory for the Maratha community in securing reservation, even though OBC leaders expressed discontent and hinted at protests. Despite opposition claims, the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, ensuring their reservation rights amidst ongoing tensions and legal considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move hailed as a victory, activist Manoj Jarange announced that the Maratha community will now receive reservation benefits, though the decision has sparked dissent among Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal notably skipped a state cabinet meeting, reflecting internal dissensions over the government's decision to allocate quota benefits to Marathas by granting them Kunbi caste certificates, traditionally reserved for OBCs.

The resolution comes amid Jarange's hunger strike and subsequent concessions from the government, yet opponents argue the new measure undermines existing OBC rights, hinting at potential legal and civic backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

