Maratha Quota Victory: Activist Manoj Jarange's Quest for Inclusion
Activist Manoj Jarange declared victory for the Maratha community in securing reservation, even though OBC leaders expressed discontent and hinted at protests. Despite opposition claims, the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, ensuring their reservation rights amidst ongoing tensions and legal considerations.
In a move hailed as a victory, activist Manoj Jarange announced that the Maratha community will now receive reservation benefits, though the decision has sparked dissent among Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders.
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal notably skipped a state cabinet meeting, reflecting internal dissensions over the government's decision to allocate quota benefits to Marathas by granting them Kunbi caste certificates, traditionally reserved for OBCs.
The resolution comes amid Jarange's hunger strike and subsequent concessions from the government, yet opponents argue the new measure undermines existing OBC rights, hinting at potential legal and civic backlash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
