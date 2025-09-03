Kavitha Quits BRS Amidst Family Feud

K Kavitha, a senior leader in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), resigned from the party following her suspension by the KCR-led administration. During a press conference, Kavitha alleged a conspiracy by her cousin, former minister T Harish Rao, against her and the KCR family.

Accusations flew as she claimed Harish Rao had a 'tacit understanding' with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and engaged in corrupt practices related to the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha renounced her position as a Member of the Legislative Council, casting doubt on Harish Rao's intentions and urging her brother K T Rama Rao to exercise caution.

Kavitha's departure exposes underlying tensions and power struggles within the BRS. She insists on not joining another political party yet, focusing on consulting her supporters about future actions. Meanwhile, the Congress government announced a CBI probe into irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, intensifying political drama within Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)