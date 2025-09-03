Left Menu

Kavitha Quits BRS Amidst Family Feud

K Kavitha, suspended from the KCR-led BRS, has resigned from the party, accused cousin Harish Rao of conspiracy, and warned of divisive plots within the KCR family. She highlighted alleged corruption linked to Harish Rao and announced stepping down from her Legislative Council position without joining any new party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Kavitha, a senior leader in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), resigned from the party following her suspension by the KCR-led administration. During a press conference, Kavitha alleged a conspiracy by her cousin, former minister T Harish Rao, against her and the KCR family.

Accusations flew as she claimed Harish Rao had a 'tacit understanding' with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and engaged in corrupt practices related to the Kaleshwaram project. Kavitha renounced her position as a Member of the Legislative Council, casting doubt on Harish Rao's intentions and urging her brother K T Rama Rao to exercise caution.

Kavitha's departure exposes underlying tensions and power struggles within the BRS. She insists on not joining another political party yet, focusing on consulting her supporters about future actions. Meanwhile, the Congress government announced a CBI probe into irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, intensifying political drama within Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

