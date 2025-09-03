K Kavitha Resigns and Accuses Harish Rao of Conspiracy

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), officially resigned from the KCR-led BRS party following her suspension. In a press conference on Wednesday, she directed accusations at her cousin, former minister T Harish Rao, for conspiring against her family. Kavitha claims Harish Rao had a covert understanding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to undermine the KCR family.

In a startling revelation, Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao was involved in corruption related to the high-profile Kaleshwaram project, allegedly channeling funds to certain MLAs for political leverage. She also accused Harish Rao of attempting to defeat her brother, K T Rama Rao, in past elections by underhanded means.

Kavitha warns that the conspiracies against her could extend to other family members, urging the party leadership to focus on its core activists. While Kavitha insists on her dedication to speaking the truth, she claims her exit was part of a broad scheme to disrupt the integrity of BRS. In reaction, BRS criticized Kavitha for airing internal issues publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)