Iran's Escalating Uranium Enrichment Raises Global Concerns
A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency reveals that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. This development, detailed before Israel's military action on June 13, heightens existing global tensions regarding nuclear proliferation in the region.
- Country:
- Austria
Iran's uranium enrichment efforts have reached new heights, alarming the international community, as detailed in a confidential United Nations' report acquired by the Associated Press. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran's stockpile of uranium, enriched to 60%, surged by 32.3 kg since the previous disclosure in May.
By June 13, the stockpile stood at 440.9 kg, a mere technical step from achieving weapons-grade levels of 90%. The report highlighted that acquiring 42 kg of 60% enriched uranium could potentially produce one atomic bomb if further enriched, underlining the gravity of the situation.
The IAEA emphasized its inability to perform required in-field verification activities since June 13, which impedes accurate monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities. This revelation has added to the growing global apprehensions about the regional implications of Iran's accelerating nuclear developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- uranium
- enrichment
- nuclear
- IAEA
- stockpile
- weapons-grade
- atomic bomb
- Israel
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Iran's Surging Uranium Stockpile Sparks Global Tensions
Diplomatic Push: Urgent Inspections in Iran Needed, Says IAEA
Tensions Rise: Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Nears Weapons Grade
Iran-IAEA Inspection Stalemate: What's Next?
Iran increased its near bomb-grade uranium stockpile before Israel's military attacks in June, UN report seen by AP says.