Iran's Escalating Uranium Enrichment Raises Global Concerns

Iran's uranium enrichment efforts have reached new heights, alarming the international community, as detailed in a confidential United Nations' report acquired by the Associated Press. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran's stockpile of uranium, enriched to 60%, surged by 32.3 kg since the previous disclosure in May.

By June 13, the stockpile stood at 440.9 kg, a mere technical step from achieving weapons-grade levels of 90%. The report highlighted that acquiring 42 kg of 60% enriched uranium could potentially produce one atomic bomb if further enriched, underlining the gravity of the situation.

The IAEA emphasized its inability to perform required in-field verification activities since June 13, which impedes accurate monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities. This revelation has added to the growing global apprehensions about the regional implications of Iran's accelerating nuclear developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)