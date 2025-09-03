Political Storm in Telangana: Revanth Reddy Rebuts BRS Allegations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has refuted claims by ex-BRS leader K Kavitha on an alleged secret alliance with BRS MLA T Harish Rao. Speaking at an event in Mahabubnagar district, Reddy denied any involvement with BRS, labeling the accusations as baseless.

Reddy further accused the BRS of fostering a toxic environment that stifles rival political parties, alleging false cases against aspiring politicians. He highlighted internal BRS family disputes linked to wealth distribution and dismissed any association with these controversies, asserting his focus on serving Telangana's citizens.

In addition, Reddy addressed a public meeting in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, underscoring his commitment to public welfare, particularly education and irrigation. He criticized BRS for mismanagement and internal conflicts, urging them to seek family resolutions instead of dragging him into their issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)