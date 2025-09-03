Trump and Nawrocki Forge Strategic Alliance Amidst Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Polish President Karol Nawrocki back to the White House, underscoring a deepening alliance as they confronted issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine and global energy security.

The discussions, set against a backdrop of ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe, aimed at forging a robust bilateral security arrangement.

In a move that reinforces Poland's strategic importance, Nawrocki is expected to push for enhanced U.S. military presence, highlighting the geopolitical stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)