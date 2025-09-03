India-Germany: Expanding Horizons in Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the tremendous potential for expanding the strategic partnership between India and Germany during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday.

Modi highlighted key areas such as trade, technology, sustainability, and manufacturing as avenues for enhanced collaboration. The meeting, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, also touched upon shared visions for a multipolar world and United Nations reforms.

Wadephul, acknowledging India's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, praised the countries' steps toward expanding partnerships, particularly in defense, economy, and trade. The meeting followed discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

