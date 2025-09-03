Left Menu

India-Germany: Expanding Horizons in Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the vast potential for expanding India-Germany cooperation. Meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Modi emphasizes areas like trade, technology, and sustainability. The talks underscore shared visions for a multipolar world and highlight India's advocacy for peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:26 IST
India-Germany: Expanding Horizons in Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the tremendous potential for expanding the strategic partnership between India and Germany during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday.

Modi highlighted key areas such as trade, technology, sustainability, and manufacturing as avenues for enhanced collaboration. The meeting, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, also touched upon shared visions for a multipolar world and United Nations reforms.

Wadephul, acknowledging India's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, praised the countries' steps toward expanding partnerships, particularly in defense, economy, and trade. The meeting followed discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

