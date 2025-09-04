Recent images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping have sparked debate over India's diplomatic trajectory. This visual symbolism seems to underscore a shift in alliances, as the U.S. struggles to anchor India within its geopolitical sphere.

Historically non-aligned, India has been courted by successive U.S. administrations to act as a counterbalance to China and Russia. However, developments hint at Modi's willingness to strengthen relations with Moscow, despite previous tensions with Beijing. Analysts caution that Trump's aggressive trade policies and diplomatic missteps may have inadvertently fueled India's strategic autonomy.

As diplomatic ties with China and Russia are fortified, experts suggest that the U.S.'s approach, including Trump's focus on transactional diplomacy, could risk long-term partnerships. While efforts to reconcile differences persist, the evolving global landscape prompts India to explore alternative alliances, challenging traditional power dynamics.