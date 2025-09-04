Vance Clarifies: No Immediate National Guard Deployment in Chicago

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that there are "no immediate plans" to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. This statement responds to President Donald Trump's comments on expanding federal operations in Democratic-led cities.

President Trump has been vocal about increasing military presence to address crime, despite city officials citing reductions in homicides and gun-related violence. Trump's recent remarks indicated a planned troop deployment but failed to specify a timeline.

While Trump has the authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., his influence over Chicago is considerably limited, sparking criticism over potential overreach of executive military power on domestic soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)