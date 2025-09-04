Left Menu

Vance Clarifies: No Immediate National Guard Deployment in Chicago

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated there are no immediate plans to send the National Guard to Chicago, in contrast to President Trump's comments on the issue. Trump has suggested increasing military presence in Democratic-led cities to combat crime, despite ongoing debates over executive authority expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that there are "no immediate plans" to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. This statement responds to President Donald Trump's comments on expanding federal operations in Democratic-led cities.

President Trump has been vocal about increasing military presence to address crime, despite city officials citing reductions in homicides and gun-related violence. Trump's recent remarks indicated a planned troop deployment but failed to specify a timeline.

While Trump has the authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., his influence over Chicago is considerably limited, sparking criticism over potential overreach of executive military power on domestic soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

