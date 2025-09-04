Shinawatra Dynasty: A Political Power in Decline

The resignation of Sakda Vicheansil from Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party underscores a significant decline in the influence of Thaksin Shinawatra, the country's once most dominant political figure. Vicheansil highlighted widespread dissatisfaction across Thailand, particularly in his Kanchanaburi constituency, accusing the government of failing to address fundamental issues.

Once a formidable political giant, the Shinawatra family's hold on Thai politics is waning, as reflected in the recent sacking of Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, from the prime ministerial role. This shift follows internal party upheavals and strategic miscalculations, casting doubts on the future electoral success of Thaksin-backed factions.

Amid declining public support and legal battles, including a pending Supreme Court ruling on Thaksin's hospital stay, Pheu Thai faces an existential crisis. Analysts indicate that the party's outdated populist strategies and failure to deliver on promises have eroded its base, leading to a turbulent political landscape in Thailand.

