Chaos Erupts in West Bengal Assembly as Ruling and Opposition MLAs Clash

The West Bengal assembly witnessed chaos with TMC and BJP MLAs clashing over a resolution on Bengali migrant issues. Five BJP MLAs were suspended, and tensions ran high as BJP legislators disrupted proceedings. Despite the turmoil, the resolution passed, with BJP staging a walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:39 IST
The West Bengal assembly descended into chaos on Thursday as lawmakers from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in heated disputes. The uproar, centered around a government resolution on alleged abuses against Bengali migrants, led to the suspension of five BJP MLAs.

Moments before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was set to speak, BJP legislators began raising slogans opposing the suspension of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari. TMC MLAs retaliated, turning the house into a battleground and disrupting the proceedings multiple times. In the midst of the disorder, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for creating a ruckus.

Security personnel intervened as the commotion escalated, including the physical removal of Ghosh from the assembly. Despite BJP claims of provocations by the TMC, including the alleged hurling of water bottles, the resolution passed via voice vote after the BJP staged a walkout, accusing the ruling party of stifling truth and debate.

