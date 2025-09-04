Jamaica's Labour Party Secures Third Term Amid Promises of Tax Cuts

Jamaica's political landscape witnessed a significant development as the ruling Labour Party won the general elections, thereby securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Andrew Holness. This victory came amid campaigns promising substantial tax cuts and economic growth.

The preliminary results indicated that Holness's Jamaica Labour Party won 34 seats compared to the rival People's National Party's 29 seats, with a voter turnout of 39.5%, according to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica. Addressing supporters in a televised speech, Holness acknowledged the hard-fought nature of the victory.

The campaign revolved around economic reforms, with Holness promising to cut the income tax rate to 15% and double the national minimum wage over several years. Although the opposition accused Holness's government of mismanagement, particularly concerning school bus purchases, the Prime Minister focused on his economic track record, promising continued growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)