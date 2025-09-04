Karnataka Shifts to Ballot Papers for Local Elections
The Karnataka cabinet has opted to conduct upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections using ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs). This decision addresses public concerns about EVM credibility. The cabinet plans to amend necessary laws to facilitate this change.
The Karnataka cabinet has made a significant move by deciding to conduct all forthcoming panchayat and urban local body elections in the state using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced the decision, citing an erosion of public confidence and credibility in EVMs as the driving force behind the change.
The cabinet will recommend to the state election commission to implement this shift and will also make necessary legal amendments to prepare electoral rolls and revise the rules for the local body polls.
