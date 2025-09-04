Left Menu

Karnataka Shifts to Ballot Papers for Local Elections

The Karnataka cabinet has opted to conduct upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections using ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs). This decision addresses public concerns about EVM credibility. The cabinet plans to amend necessary laws to facilitate this change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:17 IST
Karnataka Shifts to Ballot Papers for Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has made a significant move by deciding to conduct all forthcoming panchayat and urban local body elections in the state using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced the decision, citing an erosion of public confidence and credibility in EVMs as the driving force behind the change.

The cabinet will recommend to the state election commission to implement this shift and will also make necessary legal amendments to prepare electoral rolls and revise the rules for the local body polls.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025