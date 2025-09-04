Left Menu

Manipur Congress Criticizes BJP's GST Reforms as 'Desperate Gimmick'

The Manipur Congress criticized the BJP-led central government for using GST reforms as a political gimmick. The party claims that the changes are an eyewash to mask previous failures, while the GST Council has restructured the tax into new tiers. Criticism focuses on past hardships faced by small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:04 IST
Manipur Congress Criticizes BJP's GST Reforms as 'Desperate Gimmick'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Manipur Congress sharply criticized the BJP-led central government over its new GST reforms, describing them as mere political theatrics. The party accused the government of employing a 'desperate political gimmick' to obscure past failures.

Earlier, the GST Council announced a shift to a two-tier GST structure with rates of 5 and 18 percent, and a special 40 percent rate on luxury items, to take effect on September 22. Critics argue that the sudden imposition of 'One Nation, One GST' in 2016 has led to widespread economic hardship.

Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, emphasized that genuine reforms should benefit the populace and strengthen the federal framework. Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh praised the reforms, claiming they would empower businesses and boost economic growth in the North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

 India
2
GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

 India
3
U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

 Global
4
Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025