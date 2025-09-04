Manipur Congress Criticizes BJP's GST Reforms as 'Desperate Gimmick'

On Thursday, the Manipur Congress sharply criticized the BJP-led central government over its new GST reforms, describing them as mere political theatrics. The party accused the government of employing a 'desperate political gimmick' to obscure past failures.

Earlier, the GST Council announced a shift to a two-tier GST structure with rates of 5 and 18 percent, and a special 40 percent rate on luxury items, to take effect on September 22. Critics argue that the sudden imposition of 'One Nation, One GST' in 2016 has led to widespread economic hardship.

Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, emphasized that genuine reforms should benefit the populace and strengthen the federal framework. Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh praised the reforms, claiming they would empower businesses and boost economic growth in the North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)