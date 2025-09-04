Trinamool MLA Jafikul Islam's Legacy Cut Short by Cancer

Trinamool Congress MLA Jafikul Islam from West Bengal's Murshidabad district died on Thursday at a private hospital, succumbing to a long battle with cancer. He was 49 years old at the time of his demise.

According to TMC MP Abu Taher, Islam had been fighting cancer for over two years. He had been admitted to a super specialty hospital off EM Bypass last month, but his condition worsened recently.

Jafikul Islam, who first entered the political arena by winning the 2021 Assembly elections, was also a well-known businessman in his region. Despite his short political career, his contributions include setting up BEd colleges in his constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)