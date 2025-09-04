Left Menu

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Two key Kuki-Zo groups have signed a suspension of operations agreement with the Indian government, renewing terms that originally started in 2005. This agreement aims to ease tensions in Manipur before Prime Minister Modi's visit. The deal highlights a commitment to maintaining peace and order in the region.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards restoring peace in Manipur, two influential Kuki-Zo groups have signed a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Indian government. Originally implemented in 2005, the pact had lapsed earlier this year, sparking renewed negotiations.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the party's pivotal role in establishing the original agreement and criticized BJP's inconsistent stance. This development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region, marking his first since ethnic tensions erupted in 2023 between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

The renegotiated pact includes terms for peacekeeping and territorial integrity, with provisions for safe relocation of camps and strict verification of personnel. The agreement aims to facilitate an environment of stability and security in the conflict-affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

