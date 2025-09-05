AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan calls upon gen sec Palaniswami to unite factions, face polls

AIADMK senior leader and legislator K A Sengottaiyan on Friday called upon party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to ''bring back'' into the party fold all those who left AIADMK and face the Assembly election as a unified force.

The lawmaker from Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district claimed that it was ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who endorsed Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the past.

''If Palaniwami fails to initiate steps to bring about unity in the AIADMK in ten days, then we will unite all like-minded people and ensure the party gets strengthened,'' the former minister told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)