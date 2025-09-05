Lebanon's Cabinet Secrets: The Planned Disarmament of Hezbollah

Lebanon's cabinet has acknowledged a military plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah, yet opted to maintain its confidentiality, according to the information minister.

This decision raises the possibility of increasing tensions, as Hezbollah, backed by Iran, firmly opposes the plan.

The disagreement was evident when all five Shi'ite ministers exited the cabinet meeting as Lebanese army commander Rodolphe Haykal began his presentation of the plan.

