Lebanon's Cabinet Secrets: The Planned Disarmament of Hezbollah
Lebanon's cabinet acknowledged a military plan to disarm Hezbollah but chose to keep it confidential, potentially heightening tensions. Hezbollah and its allies oppose the plan, leading to a Shi'ite ministerial walkout during its presentation by army commander Rodolphe Haykal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:46 IST
Lebanon's cabinet has acknowledged a military plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah, yet opted to maintain its confidentiality, according to the information minister.
This decision raises the possibility of increasing tensions, as Hezbollah, backed by Iran, firmly opposes the plan.
The disagreement was evident when all five Shi'ite ministers exited the cabinet meeting as Lebanese army commander Rodolphe Haykal began his presentation of the plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
