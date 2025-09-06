Trump's Controversial G20 Hosting Decision

In a surprising decision, US President Donald Trump declared that the upcoming G20 summit would be hosted at his golf club in southern Florida.

Previously, Trump faced backlash for a similar proposal to host another summit at the same venue located in Doral, a decision he later reversed due to pressure from within his party.

Trump stated that the organizers themselves had requested the summit take place at his personal club, suggesting a strong preference for the Florida location.

