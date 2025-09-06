Trump's Controversial G20 Hosting Decision
US President Donald Trump announced that the 2020 G20 summit would be held at his golf club in Doral, Florida. This decision echoes his earlier attempt to host another summit there, which he canceled after facing criticism from his party regarding its appropriateness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising decision, US President Donald Trump declared that the upcoming G20 summit would be hosted at his golf club in southern Florida.
Previously, Trump faced backlash for a similar proposal to host another summit at the same venue located in Doral, a decision he later reversed due to pressure from within his party.
Trump stated that the organizers themselves had requested the summit take place at his personal club, suggesting a strong preference for the Florida location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Golf Club
- G20 summit
- Florida
- controversy
- Doral
- global summit
- criticism
- US President
- Miami
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy
US Waives Sanctions for Equatorial Guinea Leader Amid Controversy
The Pulte Homestead Exemption Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy Amid Autism Links
Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol's Alleged Autism Link in Pregnant Women