Trump's Controversial G20 Hosting Decision

US President Donald Trump announced that the 2020 G20 summit would be held at his golf club in Doral, Florida. This decision echoes his earlier attempt to host another summit there, which he canceled after facing criticism from his party regarding its appropriateness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:14 IST
In a surprising decision, US President Donald Trump declared that the upcoming G20 summit would be hosted at his golf club in southern Florida.

Previously, Trump faced backlash for a similar proposal to host another summit at the same venue located in Doral, a decision he later reversed due to pressure from within his party.

Trump stated that the organizers themselves had requested the summit take place at his personal club, suggesting a strong preference for the Florida location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

