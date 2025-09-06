Trump Predicts Challenging Race for Adams Amidst Reelection Bid

In a recent address, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on New York Mayor Eric Adams' persistent efforts to secure reelection, stating that it weakens the potential for a Democratic victory in the upcoming election.

Trump argued that the presence of multiple candidates opposing nominee Zohran Mamdani dilutes opposition strength and complicates the chances of winning against him.

The President further speculated that Andrew Cuomo could stand a better chance if the contest were a direct face-off between two candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)