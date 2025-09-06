Left Menu

Global Alliances in Flux: Trump's Concerns Over India and Russia Alignment

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern over India and Russia's perceived alignment with China after their leaders met at China's SCO summit. While expressing disappointment in India's oil trade with Russia, Trump emphasized the special U.S.-India relationship. He also noted frustration over unresolved Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:28 IST
Trump

In an unexpected twist to global diplomatic dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns on Friday regarding the recent alignment of India and Russia with China. The comments came after the leaders of these nations were seen together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Trump acknowledged the enduring U.S.-India relationship while expressing disappointment over India's significant oil purchases from Russia. Despite his criticisms, Trump maintained the importance of the friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump's apprehension extends to the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed frustration over his inability to broker peace three years after the conflict began and plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

