Uttarakhand BJP Firmly Backs Dhami for 2027: Leadership Change Rumours Quashed

In an assertive move to dismiss rumors of an impending leadership change, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt confirmed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will lead the party in the 2027 Assembly elections. Bhatt emphasized that Dhami, who has implemented several impactful reforms, enjoys robust public support.

Amid speculation and murmurs of dissent within the party regarding various governance issues, Bhatt reassured that differences are minor and expected in a large party. He noted that party leaders have been advised to address any organizational concerns internally while maintaining party discipline.

Bhatt also addressed concerns over pending administrative positions, indicating that the central leadership is aware, and the cabinet is set to expand by Diwali. With continued focus on delivering on promises, he envisions a developed Uttarakhand by 2047 as a model for the nation.