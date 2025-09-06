Uttarakhand BJP Firmly Backs Dhami for 2027: Leadership Change Rumours Quashed
Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt dismissed rumors of a leadership change, affirming Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the face for the 2027 Assembly election. Bhatt cited Dhami's success in various reforms and stated that the party is united, with cabinet expansion planned by Diwali.
In an assertive move to dismiss rumors of an impending leadership change, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt confirmed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will lead the party in the 2027 Assembly elections. Bhatt emphasized that Dhami, who has implemented several impactful reforms, enjoys robust public support.
Amid speculation and murmurs of dissent within the party regarding various governance issues, Bhatt reassured that differences are minor and expected in a large party. He noted that party leaders have been advised to address any organizational concerns internally while maintaining party discipline.
Bhatt also addressed concerns over pending administrative positions, indicating that the central leadership is aware, and the cabinet is set to expand by Diwali. With continued focus on delivering on promises, he envisions a developed Uttarakhand by 2047 as a model for the nation.
